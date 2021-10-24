17
Vote
1 Comment
Facebook has announced they will be making a name change soon to their company. There are many implications when changing a company name especially one that is public. It can be very costly but is it worth it for their reputation?


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Lisa: I don't think the name change will change the reputation of Facebook, but it could stir up some debate for a time, and then you get used to the new name. Instead of a digital book of faces, it will become an universe of pixels? Facebook is very much integrated in our lives, so it could be hard to "live without it"...

Best Premises,

Martin
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company