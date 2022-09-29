17
People often ask me what it’s like running a remote company. They wonder how we communicate and what our culture is like. So, I thought I would answer some of those burning questions!


Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Rachel: I will send you an email on how you could communicate with your remote team in an interesting way.

All the Best,

Martin
Written by centralpawebster
4 hours ago

Thank you, Martin. I look forward to it.
Share your small business tips with the community!
