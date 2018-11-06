Hands down, search traffic is the best traffic source anyone can use to build a profitable blog that makes money.



But there’s one issue with getting more traffic from search engines: it usually takes a lot of time (especially if you have a new website). Here’s where long tail SEO comes into play.



It doesn’t matter whether you have a new blog or an authority site, you can use long tail keywords to generate more organic traffic to your sites really fast. Do you know why? Long tail keywords have low competition and easier to rank for.

