16
Vote
1 Comment
Hands down, search traffic is the best traffic source anyone can use to build a profitable blog that makes money.

But there’s one issue with getting more traffic from search engines: it usually takes a lot of time (especially if you have a new website). Here’s where long tail SEO comes into play.

It doesn’t matter whether you have a new blog or an authority site, you can use long tail keywords to generate more organic traffic to your sites really fast. Do you know why? Long tail keywords have low competition and easier to rank for.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Philip,

I will check out LSI Graph, Keywordtool.io, Ubersuggest, for my blog on tea, self-publishing, personal development, and new media.

Do you have tested alternatives to Yoast SEO?

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Share your small business tips with the community!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop