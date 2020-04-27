There are many good reasons to learn how to write an ebook fast while you are stuck working at home.



If you are a blogger, like me, you might have thought about writing an ebook for a long time.



I say that because so many of my blogging students and clients tell me they want to write an ebook fast, but just can’t get the time.



In fact, it’s not uncommon for them to tell me they’ve been trying to get down to the business of writing an ebook for months, sometimes even years.



So, why is it such a chore?



What’s the problem?

