There is an increasing demand for artisan-made products today - embroidered bed and bath linens, wheel-thrown pottery and ceramics, and hand-made jewelry.



But when it comes to face soap, body soap, bath soap, and shower gel it seems there is a plethora of machine-made and chemically-infused products on the market with fancy packaging and high price tags. All are produced in factories on huge industrial machines, resulting in a quick turnaround and huge profit for the brands.



The question is what are they doing for the consumer?

