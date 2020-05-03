COVID-19 came out of nowhere, turning our world upside down. How can small businesses survive to thrive again? Rethink 'normal' strategies and adapt. Deal with customers and 'their' challenges right now. It is the only way. Try these 10 tactics; stay in touch, engage and build relationships.
Small Business Survival Tactics for COVID-19 ChallengesPosted by Terri Maurer under Strategy
