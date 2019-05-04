Many businesses and professionals deal with their LinkedIn profiles as a resume that represents them. LinkedIn has a reputation that it’s potentially a hub where field professionals, CEOs and university students, who had to make a profile as part of their academic to professional transition, build up their profiles believing someone would hire them or either they will build a network. People are not aware of the fact that LinkedIn is a powerhouse of search engine that has the influence to drive precise targeted and high-volume traffic to your profile and therefore, better leads.

