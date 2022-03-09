16
The Case for Staying the Course

Before switching gears, consider what you’ve built and the blood, sweat, and tears — and time and money! — you’ve invested. Even though your efforts may not yet have paid off to the extent you believe they should, you may find it more beneficial to stay the course than start all over again.


Written by lyceum
1 hour 13 minutes ago

Rachel: Thanks for sharing your post. It gives me food for thought. I could do plenty of things regarding new media, and especially in the field of podcasting, but my main skill is to inspire individuals, organizations and companies to start with social media, including podcasting, thinking about the power of having a newsletter, and the organic search engine marketing potential with a blog. I have now set up a booking page for my services with a video call feature for some meetings and a direct payment option (Stripe) for some of the alternatives.

All the Best,

Martin
