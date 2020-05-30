23
Vote
1 Comment

Three Steps to a Better-Performing About Page - Moz

Three Steps to a Better-Performing About Page - Moz - https://moz.com Avatar Posted by pvariel under Strategy
From https://moz.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: mikehartman1 on May 30, 2020 10:38 am
An About page is often part of a buying journey. It can drive people to your site and help convince them to deal with you. And, in these uncertain times, you can use it to help build trust in you and your business. Ann shares three steps that can improve your About page, thus boosting both brand loyalty and conversions for many months to come.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Phil: Thanks for sharing Ann's post. I will go through it, as I am writing on my "last" site, and my About Me page.

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company