An About page is often part of a buying journey. It can drive people to your site and help convince them to deal with you. And, in these uncertain times, you can use it to help build trust in you and your business. Ann shares three steps that can improve your About page, thus boosting both brand loyalty and conversions for many months to come.
Three Steps to a Better-Performing About Page - MozPosted by pvariel under Strategy
From https://moz.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: mikehartman1 on May 30, 2020 10:38 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
4 hours ago
All the Best,
Martin