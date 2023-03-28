If you look at Google’s front page for “what is a workflow,” the first result is literally the dictionary definition.“The sequence of industrial, administrative, or other processes through which a piece of work passes from initiation to completion.” Then you have Kissflow’s definition, which isn’t any clearer. “A sequence of tasks that processes data through a specific path from initiation to completion.” And then there’s, well, this page. And how do we define a workflow? A workflow is how you get work done.Now we’re getting somewhere.

