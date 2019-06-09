18
Vote
1 Comment
If you are a work-at-home entrepreneur, there is the possibility that your business is one major catastrophe away from disaster. Bottom line; when the crud hits the fan, do you have a “Plan B” in place?



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

Holly: Thanks for informing me about the fact that zombies can't run uphill! ;) I also learned from a talk on how to become a prepper, that you should always have a crowbar handy, if the zombies are attacking you. ;)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company