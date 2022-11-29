As a small business owner, you must be updated about taxes to pay the correct amount every year. The US Federal government changed the tax code in 2021, which will impact small business owners with tips for 2022 taxes. That’s why you will find these tax tips you should know useful for your small online business.



Taxes are the least exciting part of doing business. However, paying no attention to preparing for paying taxes may cause severe penalties. Therefore, it is vital to qualify for tax season by arranging the financial accounts and business statements ready and organized throughout the year.

