BorderlessMind promotes exemplary women for breaking the glass ceiling and overcoming numerous barriers to reach the top of their profession and organization. To celebrate the same, we present you with the “Top 10 Women in Technology to Watch Out For in 2020”. These inspiring women leaders have driven their industries to the next level by leveraging cutting-edge solutions with commendable efforts and contributions. As these leaders continue to build and transform the industry by investing in future technologies, they create strong support networks and examples for others to follow.



