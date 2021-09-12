Online businesses are always looking for ways to collect payments hassle-free and they often resort to payment processors like PayPal.



Most payment processors also charge high transaction fees and have complicated fee structures that make it difficult to know how much you’ll end up paying.



There are plenty of top payment processors out there with less expensive rates, so don’t settle for the first option you find!



Learn the top 15 payment processors that will charge way fewer transactions fees and work best for your small business when collecting money.

