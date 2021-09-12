16
Vote
1 Comment
Online businesses are always looking for ways to collect payments hassle-free and they often resort to payment processors like PayPal.

Most payment processors also charge high transaction fees and have complicated fee structures that make it difficult to know how much you’ll end up paying.

There are plenty of top payment processors out there with less expensive rates, so don’t settle for the first option you find!

Learn the top 15 payment processors that will charge way fewer transactions fees and work best for your small business when collecting money.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
7 hours ago

Lisa: I am using PayPal and Stripe. I didn't know that Xoom was still around.

Have you been looking into crypto-currencies? I am thinking of adding Bitcoin as option to support some of my podcasts, through a blockchain technology called lightning network.

Best Premises,

Martin
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company