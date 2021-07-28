17
Written by lyceum
8 hours ago

Adam: Thanks for your response. 200 countries in the world, and 630 000 hosts per country?! ;) I would say that 1650 companies really dealing with hosting, could be a more accurate figure. ;) But I tried to search for a total list of web hosting companies in Sweden, right now, and I can't get one! LOL! I only get this kind of list: "Best web hotel in 2021 ..." etc. I give up! ;)

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by adamjayc
7 hours ago

Yeah, I've lost all my confidence in that source haha. I went back to the original post and they must have added a few extra zero's or something because they were showing more hosts than actual websites :s

Finding accurate sources for this particular statistic is now seeming a bit too impossible. I'll swap it out for something else.

I kept getting the same sorts of articles as well lol :)

- Adam
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
9 hours ago

Adam: Are you sure about the figure (126 million) of web hosts? I did a quick search and got this: "330,000 web hosting providers"

Interesting to see that WPEngine is bigger than Google! Do you know the market share for Squarespace, compared to Wix.

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by adamjayc
9 hours ago

I found the 300,000 statistic as well but the website didn't show any source, so we went with the best source we could find (NetValley).

According to Netvalley, the 126 million figure is correct. Out of the different sources we could find, they appeared to be the most up to date and offer the most background for their study.

126 million does sound rather high. It would make sense if it was a cumulative total rather than a live total. That would likely include reseller hosts & hosts that aren't around any more.

Reseller hosts would also then classify agencies and freelancers with reseller hosting accounts as web hosts since they typically offer hosting as a white label service.

For example, over the past few years there are probably 30-40 websites that have started offering WordPress maintenance services that include hosting. And it has been fairly easy to launch a web hosting service for a while. Services like WHMCS offer a white label hosting management dashboard with billing support - they even provide website templates. Very cool!

I don't have any details on the market share of Squarespace and Wix unfortunately.

- Adam
- 0 +



