A 2017 study from Pew Research found that more than 70% of the U.S. is scared that robots are going to take over our lives. And, while we can’t perfectly predict the emergence of a Skynet singularity, we can say with some certainty that technology is set to take over the repetitive, dehumanizing elements of our jobs instead of putting us out of work. Artificial intelligence (AI) is a strategic priority for 84% of businesses, and in some cases has been used to improve sales team efficiency by over 50%. Even I’ve used AI in the past to generate hundreds of relevant hashtags for social media posts at the click of a button. It was once the stuff of utopian science fiction and huge enterprises, but now practically anyone can take advantage. For this post, we will dive into 20 different applications of AI in the real world.
20 Useful Applications of AI & Machine Learning in Your Business ProcessesPosted by Ihya1324 under Technology
From http://www.process.st 1 day 12 hours ago
Made Hot by: ObjectOriented on February 16, 2024 1:55 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments