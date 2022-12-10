The year 2023 is slated to bring about a slew of new functions and benefits that are relevant to small businesses and accessible via low-code, including predictive data analysis, effortless task automation, and increased opportunity for collaboration. Here’s more on what to expect in the coming year for low-code trends and how you can begin prepping your platforms.
