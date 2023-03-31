ChatGPT after its launch on November 30, 2022, took the AI world by storm.



Since its launch, ChatGPT was awarded “the best AI chatbot ever released” by the New York Times.



This AI chatbot which provides human-like text answers to users has broken many unexpected records since its launch.



The AI bot hit its first 1 million users in only 5 days and reached the 100 million monthly active users mark in just 2 months after the launch.



It also scared some big tech industries in the world to change their strategies like Google declaring code red after ChatGPT’s popularity and introducing its own AI tool Bard AI.



There are many more amazing facts and statistics about ChatGPT that you will be thrilled to know.

