AI is all the rage, finding a brighter spotlight in the past several weeks as it continues to improve and promises to pave the way to faster and easier content creation with nearly unlimited applications.

From creating artwork to sales copy to song lyrics to fiction writing to blogging to tweeting, AI is getting a workout. And the more it’s used, the more it “learns.”

Who isn’t enamored with the idea of producing artwork when usually you aren’t able to draw a stick figure? Who doesn’t want to increase productivity? Many colleagues are swooning about the possibilities. Some have been using it for a while now.

Still, most agree, at this point, AI is a tool, not a solution. It requires human intervention, from critical inputs to fact-checking and more.


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Lisa: I have to bookmark this post by Sue-Ann, and read it later. Some things that you want to highlight?

All the Best,

Martin
