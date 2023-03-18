Artificial intelligence (AI) is beginning to change how we work, whether we like it or not.

While some are afraid of the ways AI and automation are changing the fabric of work life, we at Process Street are excited by it. We see it as a way to improve our product and make our employees happier.

That’s why we’ve begun to use OpenAI within Zapier to create AI-generated automation to make workflows faster and easier than ever before.

In this post, I will walk you through how you can auto-generate your recruitment email process using Process Street and AI.

