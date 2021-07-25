17
Vote
4 Comment

Demio Review: The Best Webinar Platform?

Demio Review: The Best Webinar Platform? - https://startupbonsai.com Avatar Posted by adamjayc under Technology
From https://startupbonsai.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: DigiTechBlog on July 25, 2021 11:55 am
Is Demio the ideal webinar platform for your business? Let's find out. Click here to read our Demio review...


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
12 hours ago

Adam: OK! Thanks for the information. Which tool would you use for this kind of webinar? It is catered to small business owners and business minded individuals. I think 40 minutes will be a tad too short for a workshop webinar. I have not heard about Livestorm.

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by adamjayc
11 hours ago

I'm not an expert on webinar software but I'd reckon Demio or Webinar Ninja would be the two main ones to look into. Both of them should have free trials so you can make sure they fit with your needs.
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
14 hours ago

Adam: I am planning to have Twitter workshop webinar in August. I am not ready to add another monthly cost at the moment, but I am interested to look into this tool. It will be a short introduction, maximum 1 hour. My goal is to have 5 - 10 participants. The price will be around $50. I will include a follow-up call conversation with the participants.

I have been thinking of using Skype for this event, but I am curios to rest out Demio. I found out out that Google's Meet has a cap for the time you could use for the webinar. And Zoom is 40 minutes, right?

Could you record the webinar? I have an old laptop (MacBook Pro from 2011), so the tool should be "light" in format.

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by adamjayc
13 hours ago

Sounds like a great idea for a webinar.

I think Google Meet is 60 minutes, and Zoom is 40 minutes. Livestorm is another option with a free tier but limited to 20 minutes.

I think Demio will automatically record each webinar for you. I'd imagine it would run ok but I'm not sure what the computer requirements would be exactly - best to check with their support to confirm.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company