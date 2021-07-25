Is Demio the ideal webinar platform for your business? Let's find out. Click here to read our Demio review...
Demio Review: The Best Webinar Platform?Posted by adamjayc under Technology
From https://startupbonsai.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: DigiTechBlog on July 25, 2021 11:55 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
12 hours ago
All the Best,
Martin
11 hours ago
14 hours ago
I have been thinking of using Skype for this event, but I am curios to rest out Demio. I found out out that Google's Meet has a cap for the time you could use for the webinar. And Zoom is 40 minutes, right?
Could you record the webinar? I have an old laptop (MacBook Pro from 2011), so the tool should be "light" in format.
All the Best,
Martin
13 hours ago
I think Google Meet is 60 minutes, and Zoom is 40 minutes. Livestorm is another option with a free tier but limited to 20 minutes.
I think Demio will automatically record each webinar for you. I'd imagine it would run ok but I'm not sure what the computer requirements would be exactly - best to check with their support to confirm.