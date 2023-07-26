How to Develop a Website like Booking.com? Travel is an essential part of life, an education for living. They say people who travel a lot live a happier and healthier life. Booking.com is a global travel and accommodation services app that was launched in 1996. It is available in 40+ languages and is a subsidiary of Booking Holdings. And if you are interested in developing one such website for your business, then this is the right place to be.

