16
Vote
1 Comment

Make Better Presentation Slides With This New Tool

Make Better Presentation Slides With This New Tool - https://smallbiztrends.com Avatar Posted by stillwagon428 under Technology
From https://smallbiztrends.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: justretweet on March 17, 2019 10:20 am
Since 1987, millions of professionals, students, and everyone in between has been using PowerPoint to create presentations slides for conferences, sales meetings, quarterly meetings and more. I know because I’ve done just that. However, for the past few months, I’ve been testing out and actively using a new presentation design tool called Beautiful.ai. It’s free, fast, easy to use, and saves automatically to the cloud.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

My favorite presentation tool is Haiku Deck, at the moment. I will check out Beautiful.ai.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop