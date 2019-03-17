Since 1987, millions of professionals, students, and everyone in between has been using PowerPoint to create presentations slides for conferences, sales meetings, quarterly meetings and more. I know because I’ve done just that. However, for the past few months, I’ve been testing out and actively using a new presentation design tool called Beautiful.ai. It’s free, fast, easy to use, and saves automatically to the cloud.
Make Better Presentation Slides With This New Tool
