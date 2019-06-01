16
Modern Collaboration Tools for Project Management

Even though project management wasn’t a fully-fledged concept until the early 20th century, it’s become, in recent years, increasingly more ingrained in business strategy. Completing a project on time and within budget means accurately tracking multiple tasks and stakeholders. Communicating effectively with a team and meeting deadlines can seem overwhelming for project managers. However, there is a growing body of project management software and apps available to teams to help them succeed in this endeavor.



Written by lyceum
I haven't heard about Chanty before.
