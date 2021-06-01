Due to pandemic several retailers were pushed into bankruptcy, and many had to rethink their strategies.Technology will play a major role in helping people thrive and survive. Know more about few of many Retail Technology Trends that are making a significant impact on the retail sector today.
Ongoing Technology Trends in Retail
From https://retail.mytechmag.com
Made Hot by: BizWise on June 1, 2021
