f you work remotely, travel frequently, or simply enjoy staying connected wherever you are, chances are you’ve utilized a public Wi-Fi hotspot. Making use of these free Wi-Fi networks is incredibly convenient and just as risky to your digital footprint.



These hotspots are practically omnipresent—found in airports, restaurants, coffee shops, libraries, public transit, hotel rooms, and more.



Those who believe that public WiFi security does not concern them or that they do not transmit anything important are deeply mistaken. This can even lead to an attack on devices and infection of your devices.



We will help provide WiFi security in a network of any origin.

