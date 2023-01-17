Software development is an industry that always continues to change. However, predicting the exact trends that will rule its future can be quite challenging, mainly because there are so many different factors to consider. Still, with the right approach, anything is possible. That’s why in this article, you will find a few of the most probable scenarios that everyone should look out for in the coming months. If you’re curious to learn more about the most important trends likely to reign in the software development world in the nearest future, keep reading!

