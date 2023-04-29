16
In this case, creating an individual business page may not be necessary, but if you want to reap benefits from Instagram's in-app features, building a branded website is a must. Luckily, that's pretty doable. But didn't you think about leveling up your game and moving to a more immersive world? The Metaverse, for instance? As the Metaverse grows in popularity, more and more companies are turning to this virtual world to promote their brand.


