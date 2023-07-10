The concept of Value for Value music streaming using the Lightning Network represents a new kind of marketplace for digital music. This model allows for greater artist control and decentralization because the music isn't just published on a single, central platform, but can be distributed across the internet to an unlimited number of clients. It also allows for real-time updates whenever artists publish new content.

The added benefit is that this model allows artists to be paid directly by their fans, bypassing traditional intermediaries such as streaming services or record labels.

To understand how Value 4 Value streaming platforms, such as Wavlake, are able to create an open music marketplace using standard protocols, it's important to first understand the main components:

