What Is A Remote First Company?

What Is A Remote First Company? - https://www.borderlessmind.com Avatar Posted by bockmary7 under Technology
From https://www.borderlessmind.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: sophia2 on April 14, 2021
In a matter of weeks, remote work became the new global norm. Though it’s been rapidly increasing in popularity over the past decade, the COVID-19 pandemic sent millions of workers home, and for many companies it looks like this will be a permanent change. “Remote-first” is an organizational strategy that makes working remotely the primary option for most or all employees. Read out what we think about Remote First and how can we foster a Remote-First attitude.



Share your small business tips with the community!
