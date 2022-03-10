27
Web 2.0 is the technology that benefits over 3 billion people every day for 80% of their waking hours. While the Web 2.0 wave is still fruitful, a new paradigm shift in internet applications, logically named Web 3.0, is emerging.

Web 3.0 is the third internet transition that will feature real-time human communication through machine learning, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technologies.


Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

Have you listened to episode 40 of the Secular Foxhole podcast? I ask a question about Web 3.0, and our guest, David Veksler (The Bitcoin Consultancy), is giving a sharp answer! ;)

All the Best,

Martin
