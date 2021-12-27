27
Vote
1 Comment
In this blog, we discuss the core principles of TQM and look at how the quality management software from AlisQI responds to the challenges they pose.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

I remember the acronym TQM from my studies at Southern New Hampshire University (1997 - 2000). Is the latest term, Lean? ;)

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company