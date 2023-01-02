The only zero-prep, full-montage, rapid EEG solution for clinical use now offers near real-time notification of ongoing seizures by using reliable FDA cleared seizure detection software
Zeto Implements encevis’ Seizure Detection and Trending AlgorithmsPosted by bockmary7 under Technology
From https://zeto-inc.com 6 days ago
Made Hot by: blogexpert on January 2, 2023 1:47 pm
Who Voted for this Story
-
bockmary7
-
deanuk
-
problogger78
-
thecorneroffice
-
profmarketing
-
sundaydriver
-
DigiTechBlog
-
maestro68
-
Webdev1
-
bloggerpalooza
-
steefen
-
robinandy58
-
LimeWood
-
Digitaladvert
-
ObjectOriented
-
blogexpert
-
2013Taxes
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
FastSwings
-
2010Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
2012tax
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments