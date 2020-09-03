The last thing you want to do in your branding efforts is to bottleneck your entire online presence and become associated with a single channel or medium. You see, this is what happens to a lot of influencers nowadays. They become popular on one platform and just can’t successfully transition anywhere else. As a result, their influence and, subsequently, their ability to make a profit suffer.
How Your Brand Can Increase Exposure Using Different Channels?Posted by namasteui under Advertising
From https://www.namasteui.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: MarketWiz on September 3, 2020 11:23 am
