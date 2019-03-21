Customers have lost trust more often than ever before. Think about your approach to other businesses. If you couldn’t trust them, for whatever reason, would you risk handing over your cash to them? We are assuming the answer is probably no.



Because let’s face it, if the business in question had a bad reputation, or if you had a gut feeling that something wasn’t right with them, you wouldn’t want to run the risk of losing your money. Especially to a company that didn’t deliver a good service or product to you.

