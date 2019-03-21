Customers have lost trust more often than ever before. Think about your approach to other businesses. If you couldn’t trust them, for whatever reason, would you risk handing over your cash to them? We are assuming the answer is probably no.
Because let’s face it, if the business in question had a bad reputation, or if you had a gut feeling that something wasn’t right with them, you wouldn’t want to run the risk of losing your money. Especially to a company that didn’t deliver a good service or product to you.
3 Reasons Why Your Customers Have Lost Trust In You
3 hours ago
I wrote the following comment to Enstine on your blog: "1 star rating doesn't have to "kill" you, if you do it in the right way. I am co-host of podcast that got a "1 star" review, and reached out the listeners and got back a favorable reply. We also mentioned the review on our show."
If a customer has had a poor experience, and you fix the problem, you could have a loyal customer for life.