17
Vote
1 Comment
In today's rapid-paced digital age, consumers expect to be treated on a personal level. Businesses that can understand and establish the connection can beat the competition on any day.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

The personal touch is an important key to business, according to my view. You do business with individuals, not with organizations, in a sense. That is how a successful business network, BNI, is operating. Know - Like - Trust - Referrals.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company