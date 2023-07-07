A business is nothing without customers. And customers won’t stick around if they don’t get the support they need when they first start using a product or service. This is where customer onboarding software can help. We understand that customer onboarding is a difficult process to get right. But that doesn’t make it any less important that it does it get done right – from the get-go. We’ve worked hard to address everything our new customers would need in our onboarding process. It’s our goal to ensure we give new customers the best experience possible. And we use our very own product, Process Street, to document this process and create a centralized hub for all customer onboarding knowledge. Here’s a guide to help you do the same.

