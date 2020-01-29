18
Do You Know What Your Customers Really Want?

It’s better for dissatisfied customers to talk to you than about you. Here are a few things to consider for gaining more insight into your customers’ “wish lists” as a way of providing them with positive customer service experiences up front.


Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Jennifer: Thanks for your input! I will come with some examples, later on... ;)

All the Best,

Martin
Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

Jennifer: The power of social media activities has an important role in the customer's experience and how the different parties (producers & consumers, sellers & purchasers, companies & clients, businesses & customers) could follow each other, during the journey of the (potential) buyer, and the business cycle / product / service life cycle.

Do you have examples of small business companies with an outstanding customer service?

All the Best,

Martin
Written by jghanford
4 hours ago

Hi Martin, I couldn't agree more. Social media has completely shaken things up in many areas, including customer service. Customers who may have been hesitant to speak out about their experience (positive or negative), find social media to be a "safer" place to share their comments. Thank you for your comment. In regards to small business companies with outstanding customer service...I am sure there are many, but I do not have specific examples. Would love to hear if you do. Thanks, Jennifer  
Share your small business tips with the community!
