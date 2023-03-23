What’s the most frustrating thing in the world? Buying a product that was perfectly marketed to solve all your problems only to be faced with even more problems once you’ve handed over your banking details. We’ve all been there – and most of the time, the marketing was truthful. The product could solve my problems. The real problem was that I didn’t know how to get the most out of the product. And why’s that? I, the customer, wasn’t properly onboarded. And that led to me feeling tricked by the company because the product didn’t meet my expectations. You don’t want your customers to feel the same. Understanding customer onboarding will help you help your customers get the most out of your product or service.

