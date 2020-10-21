Ever wonder how important it is to monitor your social media channels? Consider this… 67% of consumers use social media networks to seek resolutions to problems with a brand. And, 60% of those who complain via social media expect the brand to respond within an hour.
How Social Media Monitoring Can Save Your BrandPosted by centralpawebster under Customer Service
From https://strellasocialmedia.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: steefen on October 21, 2020 7:31 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
5 hours ago
1 hour 19 minutes ago