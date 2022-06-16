When you are just starting your entrepreneurial journey, winning customers, understanding their needs, and garnering positive feedback is synonymous with your startup’s growth.



This is not as easy as getting on a phone call and showering them with offers. You need to understand that you may come off as insincere and superficial without the correct approach, which might consequently hurt your sales.



This article will discuss how to build rapport with customers and share some valuable techniques that will help you build a solid & cooperative relationship.

