As an employer you must be tired of listening to various excuses that employees come with especially when there is a new project, report to be submitted or when a work’s due is nearing. In situations like these you are left confused as to whether sympathize or somehow get the work done.
How to Deal with Employee Excuses: 22 Effective Tips - #WiseStepPosted by Wisestepp under Employee Benefits
From https://content.wisestep.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: PMVirtual on May 29, 2021 10:44 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments