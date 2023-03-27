New hires orientation goes hand-in-hand with onboarding to create a productive and happy cohort of employees. Here at Process Street, we’ve been orienting new hires since day one. We understand that familiarizing them with our processes, people, and platform will result in success. Our people stay with us for many years, and we believe that the bespoke onboarding processes we’ve created are some of the reasons why that is. So, without further ado, let’s talk about new hires orientation!

