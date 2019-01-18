The federal minimum wage is currently set at $7.25 per hour. However, many states and local communities have higher minimum hourly rates for workers. In fact, 22 states raised their minimum wage rules early in 2019, surpassing the 2018 total of 18.
Wondering What the Minimum Wage is in your State? Read This
From https://smallbiztrends.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: JoshRed on January 18, 2019 11:29 am
