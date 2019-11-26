16
The FDA's Menu Labeling Requirements

If you are the franchisor of an emerging and growing restaurant franchise and you haven’t already complied with the Food and Drug Administration’s (“FDA”) menu labeling requirements, then it’s time to start evaluating your obligations and options before more franchisees commit to menu boards and build-outs that may not be in compliance.



