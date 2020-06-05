Google announced on Thursday, May 28, 2020 that they will be releasing the Google Page Experience Update sometime in 2021. This means that user experience will become a Google ranking factor. Here is a quote from the new release. “Today, we’re building on this work and providing an early look at an upcoming Search ranking change that incorporates these page experience metrics.
Google Reveals New Ranking Factors: Everything You Need To Know!
From https://www.smamarketing.net
June 5, 2020
