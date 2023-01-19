When you have skills to teach and workers who want to learn, the last thing you want to do is squander the opportunity by falling back on minimally engaging traditional educational programs. Here are ten Learning and Development trends for 2022 that point toward better educational solutions which resonate with today’s workforce’s brightest minds.
10 Learning & Development trends for 2022Posted by eyalkatz under Human Resources
From https://www.thehrdirector.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: logistico on January 19, 2023 2:58 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments