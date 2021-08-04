The study was run out of The University of South Australia and recently published in the British Medical Journal. Its basic premise was simple: follow a group of workers over a year to see who among them is diagnosed with serious depression, then check to see what workplace factors are influencing people's chances of mental health issues.
A Toxic Workplace Triples Your Risk of Depression, a New Study Finds
