If you happen to have a sales interview coming up this week, let me ensure you the interviewer will ask you to sell something to them and it could be a pen.



Since pens are quite a common object and are found in most offices, you will be asked to sell that first. And if the thought is already scaring you, then let me assure you that after reading this post you will be as confident as ever.



In this article, you will learn what to do when “sell me this pen” interview question is posed upon you, as selling a pen in an interview would help employers to assess your sales skills.

