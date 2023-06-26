LeafSpring Schools are experts in early childhood education and childcare with locations in four US states, including Virginia, North Carolina, Texas, and Indiana. Working with children during some of their most crucial learning years, it’s important that all staff members are onboarded well. That’s why the Preschool Director, Jenna Ward, takes it very seriously. Having worked with LeafSpring Schools for over a decade with experience as a chief program officer for another educational company in China, Jenna is well aware of the lengths administrators should go to in order for new hires of any culture to feel welcome and get them started on the right foot.In this episode of the Employee Onboarding Podcast from Process Street, Jenna discusses:

