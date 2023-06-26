LeafSpring Schools are experts in early childhood education and childcare with locations in four US states, including Virginia, North Carolina, Texas, and Indiana. Working with children during some of their most crucial learning years, it’s important that all staff members are onboarded well. That’s why the Preschool Director, Jenna Ward, takes it very seriously. Having worked with LeafSpring Schools for over a decade with experience as a chief program officer for another educational company in China, Jenna is well aware of the lengths administrators should go to in order for new hires of any culture to feel welcome and get them started on the right foot.In this episode of the Employee Onboarding Podcast from Process Street, Jenna discusses:
Tips for Personalized Onboarding to Wow New HiresPosted by GayJanczunskikji under Human Resources
From https://www.process.st 4 days ago
Made Hot by: mikehartman1 on June 26, 2023 8:54 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments